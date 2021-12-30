JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $8.06 Million Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 459.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919,840 shares during the period. Alamos Gold comprises approximately 2.9% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned 0.29% of Alamos Gold worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.