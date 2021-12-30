JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Takes Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,425,000 after buying an additional 389,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 337.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,511,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 146.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,623,000 after purchasing an additional 333,765 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,243,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,826,000 after purchasing an additional 251,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $144.20 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $225.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.90.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.