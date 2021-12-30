JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $312.00 Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) received a $312.00 price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s previous close.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $257.49. 1,465,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,464. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

