K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K-Bro Linen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.20.

Shares of KBL stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$34.00. 14,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,232. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$33.36 and a 52 week high of C$47.22. The stock has a market cap of C$363.02 million and a P/E ratio of 38.68.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$61.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

