K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 50,000 Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $15.25. 48,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

