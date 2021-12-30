K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 18,000 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 607.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 4,745.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE KBR remained flat at $$47.32 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. KBR’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

