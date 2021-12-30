K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.80. 8,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,616. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.13.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.