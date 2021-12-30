K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $2.15 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Netflix by 316.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Netflix by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after acquiring an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $7.01 on Thursday, hitting $617.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,141. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $642.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $586.96. The company has a market capitalization of $273.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

