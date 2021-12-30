K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 100 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of SUI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.00. The company had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.92. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.43 and a 52 week high of $211.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.