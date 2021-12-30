Kadena Hits 1-Day Volume of $65.25 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $11.95 or 0.00025797 BTC on major exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and $65.25 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00057136 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.75 or 0.07815085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,401.55 or 1.00181543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00073108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00051278 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007973 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,396,117 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

