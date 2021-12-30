Kadena (KDA) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. Kadena has a market cap of $2.03 billion and approximately $68.70 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $12.47 or 0.00026510 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00058489 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.33 or 0.07897599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00073888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,992.39 or 0.99863885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00052126 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,457,899 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

