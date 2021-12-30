Kalmar Price Tops $1.59 on Top Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and $5,566.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00058840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.17 or 0.07787646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00074669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,529.78 or 0.99791824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00052522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,063,524 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

