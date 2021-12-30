Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Buys 308,100 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217,951 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 308,100 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises 3.5% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $118,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.26 and a 52-week high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

