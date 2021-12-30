Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.80% of Archer Aviation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACHR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $8,888,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $20,904,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 73,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $426,372.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 178,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,068.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 339,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,315 in the last three months.

ACHR stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.52. Archer Aviation Inc has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.81). As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

