Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $26.83 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171,700 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $26,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 160.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSXP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

