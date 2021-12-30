KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.77

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.77 and last traded at $47.64, with a volume of 7562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

Several research firms recently commented on KBR. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -197.16 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in KBR by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

