Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.20% of Kellogg worth $43,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Kellogg by 1.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 166,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kellogg by 9.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,396,000 after buying an additional 244,779 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Kellogg by 23.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

K opened at $63.89 on Thursday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

