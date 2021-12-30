Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,001 shares of company stock worth $15,611,729 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE K opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on K shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.