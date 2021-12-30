Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $725,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,365,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,098,000 after purchasing an additional 131,522 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

NYSE JNJ opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average of $166.84. The company has a market cap of $451.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

