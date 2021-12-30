Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Kennametal worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Kennametal by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kennametal by 433.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 267,326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Kennametal by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

