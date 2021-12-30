Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.69

Shares of Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and traded as low as $7.62. Keppel shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 3,560 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77.

Keppel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

