Key Financial Inc Sells 87 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Key Financial Inc lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,607 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yale University purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $341.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.34. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

