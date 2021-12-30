Keystone Wealth Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 500.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 0.6% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $3,856,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

