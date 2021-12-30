Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) President Joseph J. Liberatore Sells 34,000 Shares of Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.92 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Kforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

