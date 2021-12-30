Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.21% of Kforce worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,824. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.92 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.92.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.