Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $253.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital continues to benefit from dislocation within the broader property/casualty insurance industry, rate increases and premium growth. Across the E&S market, its products are exposed to those business lines, which have relatively lower risks. Kinsale Capital boasts the lowest combined ratio among its specialty insurer peers while achieving the highest growth and targets the same in mid-80s range over the long term. It has various reinsurance contracts to limit exposure to potential losses apart from arranging for additional capacity for growth. Technological advancements have also been lowering the expense ratios for quite some time. It also engages in effective deployment of capital. Shares have outperformed its industry in six-month time. However, high costs put pressure on margin expansion. High debt levels pose financial risks.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KNSL. Truist Securities increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.83.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $236.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.81. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.87. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

