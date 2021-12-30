Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.26

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.26 and traded as low as $8.96. Klabin shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Klabin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Klabin in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.1305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.56%.

About Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forest, Pulp, Paper, and Conversion. The Forest segment involves the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus to supply the company’s pulp and paper mills and sale of wood (logs) to third parties in the domestic market.

