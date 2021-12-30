Klaytn Market Cap Achieves $3.21 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.21 billion and $40.13 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klaytn has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.96 or 0.07810579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00073815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,422.06 or 1.00024008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00051421 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,758,431,603 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,516,085 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

