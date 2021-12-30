Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.19

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.19 and last traded at $61.67, with a volume of 1788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.65.

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 51,709 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

