Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.54 ($52.88).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a one year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

