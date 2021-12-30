Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 855,086 shares.The stock last traded at $37.22 and had previously closed at $36.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

