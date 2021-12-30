Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 855,086 shares.The stock last traded at $37.22 and had previously closed at $36.53.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
