Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.18 Million Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.28% of i3 Verticals worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $742.16 million, a PE ratio of -69.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.96.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

