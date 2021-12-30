Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 475 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Lam Research by 8.0% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 18,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 7,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 56.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,336,000 after acquiring an additional 245,847 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $726.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $644.54 and a 200-day moving average of $618.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $465.50 and a 12-month high of $728.38. The firm has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

