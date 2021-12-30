Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,935 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 206,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $40,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $2,546,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 227.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $230.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $156.02 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.72 and a 200-day moving average of $209.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

