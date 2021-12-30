Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases Shares of 9,000 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,672,000 after acquiring an additional 102,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,164,000 after buying an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after buying an additional 1,478,475 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,928,000 after buying an additional 351,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,800,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

