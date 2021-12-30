Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Shares of JCI opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

