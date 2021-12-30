Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 125 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 153.4% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $128.51 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $119.20 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.12 and its 200 day moving average is $137.49.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

