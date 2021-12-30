Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPA opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

