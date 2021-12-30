Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $304,000 Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $402,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $488,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,346. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWAV opened at $177.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -161.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.86.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

