Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 551,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,059,000 after buying an additional 157,136 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $842,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,894,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 718.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $109.08 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,460. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.