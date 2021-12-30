Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 4,222 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 112.27%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,239 shares of company stock worth $4,624,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

