Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average is $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

