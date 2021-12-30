Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $18.39 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. Truist downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $693,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $1,254,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,116,428 shares of company stock valued at $30,579,842 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,673,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,576,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNUT traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 35,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,376. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

