Kryll Market Capitalization Tops $51.05 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Kryll has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Kryll has a market cap of $51.05 million and $972,447.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00002837 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kryll

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,084,598 coins. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

