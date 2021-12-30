Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.88 and last traded at $63.01. Approximately 3,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 13,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Kyocera alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kyocera Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.