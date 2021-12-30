La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.22

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $4.95. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 120,588 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.26.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $664,018.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 128.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 225,983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.