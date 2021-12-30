Lamb Weston (LW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LW opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.37.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

