Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.75

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and traded as high as $28.89. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 495 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

