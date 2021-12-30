Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Lantheus reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,231. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $103,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $659,299. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

