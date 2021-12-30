Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 20,000.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

ITW opened at $247.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.43. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $248.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

